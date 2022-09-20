NTA to fund bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced that it is funding a bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny, operated by TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow.

It follows the announcement that Buggy’s Coaches have suspended their 890 and 891 services along this route.

The NTA-funded service will operate two services each day. One will leave Castlecomer at 07:45 for Kilkenny and one will return from Kilkenny from 17:45 to Castlecomer.

This service is a temporary measure and has been put in place with immediate effect to ensure that people retain the ability to travel to and from work in Kilkenny by public transport. At €5 per single journey, the fare has not changed from that charged by the previous operator.

At this stage it is not known whether Buggy’s Coaches will reintroduce their suspended services at the end of their suspension period in November. In the meantime, the NTA will commence work to determine the ongoing public transport requirement in the area, and to assess how best to secure additional services, should these be required.

For further information please call the TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow office on 0818 42 41 41 / 056 771 5912 or visit locallinkckw.ie.