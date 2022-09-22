Search

22 Sept 2022

Suspended sentence for multiple thefts in Kilkenny retail premises

Suspended sentence for multiple thefts in Kilkenny retail premises

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Mary Cody

22 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

A suspended sentence was imposed on a man who stole clothes ‘due to hardship’ and alcohol.

Seweryn Klama, who had an address at Ashfield East, Kilkenny at the time of the offences ,pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that on March 5, 2022 a male was captured on CCTV taking a jumper from a clothing rail outside a retail premises in the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City.

“He entered the Market Cross Shopping Centre and was seen putting on the jumper, which was €59.99 and making off,” the sergeant told the court.

A few weeks later on March 15, 2022 gardaí recognised the male in the shopping centre wearing the same jumper that he had stolen.

The second incident before the court took place on March 8, 2022 at Dunnes Stores, Kieran Street, Kilkenny.

At approximately 5.40pm on the date in question the defendant entered the store and stole two cans of Malibu Pina Colada worth €4. He later returned to the store and stole a further four cans worth €8 and was stopped by security.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Ed Hughes told the court that his client is a Polish national who has been ‘on his own to a large degree since the age of 15’.

“He is currently living with a man in a caravan who gives him odd jobs,” he said adding that his client is in receipt of social welfare of €117 per week.

Mr Hughes said that at the time of the theft of the jumper the weather was cold adding that his client didn’t have any money ‘due to hardship.’

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of three counts of theft under The Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The judge said the defendant had previously been offered the opportunity to engage with the Probation Services and added that there had been no engagement. Judge Carthy imposed a two month prison sentence and suspended it on condition that the defendant engage with the Probation Service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media