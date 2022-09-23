Made Local, Made to Last launched by DDCI - Kilkenny Live

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) will launch its Made Local initiative next month, for the third year in a row, with a new campaign highlighting mindless consumption - ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ – with a national campaign and an accompanying exhibition.

During the pandemic, DCCI developed the Made Local initiative to support the Irish design and craft industry, to boost sales and drive revenue for both makers and retailers. There are currently 1,355 makers and 350 retailers involved in the campaign, and these numbers continue to grow.

96% of the makers involved last year cited Made Local as a positive campaign for their business, and 87% of retailers commented that it had a positive impact on their sales.

As makers continue to face even more challenges, from the cost of living to soaring energy prices, DCCI, the national agency for craft and design, aims to support makers by highlighting the value and longevity of well-crafted products.

This will be achieved through a pop-up exhibition and a nationwide campaign, with the aim of boosting revenue for craftspeople and the retailers that support them

The ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ pop-up exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday, October 12, and Thursday, October 13 in Hen’s Teeth, Dublin 8. Promising to be a vibrant, immersive experience, it is built with the current landscape in mind: when spending your hard-earned money, spend it on something that will prove lasting to you, the maker and the environment.

It will highlight the importance of buying more sustainable products and inspire consumers to think of Irish made crafts for both themselves, and to gift this Christmas and beyond. The exhibition will include items from makers across Ireland and will focus on cost-per-use and mindful consumption.

Rosemary Steen, Chief Executive of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said:

“The Made Local campaign is the leading and best supported consumer campaign for Irish made design and craft with over 1,700 retailers and makers involved. We believe it’s here to stay and our new tagline, ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ is what consumers can look out for when searching for the very best of Irish made craft and design. The nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of supporting your local design and craft community and buying sustainably.”

More information on Irish craft and design and details of makers and where to shop for products that are #MadeLocal, can be found on www.madelocal.ie

The ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ pop-up exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday 12th October and Thursday 13th October at Hen’s Teeth, Blackpitts, Merchant’s Quay, Dublin 8. The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm, and entry is free.

For more information on Irish craft and design visit: www.dcci.ie

