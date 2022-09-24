Kilkenny will be well represented at latest Sheppard’s sale

Kilkenny is well represented at an important sale at Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, Durrow from September 27 to 29.

Standout pieces of furniture, seminal works of art and highly desirable antiques form the centrepiece of the three-day event.

Early Nicholas Mosse pottery pieces (Lot 446) and glass, hand-blown by Kilkenny Design Workshops pioneer, Gerald Tyler, (Lot 769) will go under the gavel. Viewing of the 1,379 pieces will be held from 10am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday.

The auction is centred around Hatherton, Darty, Dublin 6 which was furnished with furniture, paintings and object d’art acquired over many decades from town and country house sales. The collection, assembled, has since been removed to Durrow along with pieces from other estates.

Lot 81 is a late 17th – early 18th Century figure of a young Bacchus, oil on canvas, enclosed in an ornate grape and vine gilt frame which will go for between €400 and €600.

Lot 241, John Noel Smith’s string Ogham, oil on canvas painting is visually stunning. Based on the early medieval Irish alphabet found on ogham stones dotted around the country it has an estimate of €1,500 to €2,000.

A signed Harry Davis Worcester parcel – gilt vase is a handsome piece of ovoid form with a trumpet neck and painted decoration depicting sheep in a landscape. It is Lot 1097 and at 20cm in height has an estimate of €500 to €800.

Lot 4 – An important French ormolu mantel clock with enamelled dial inscribed by Thomire & Cie, within a portico frame surmounted by a lyre held by Apollo. Mounted on a rouge royale marble base. It has an estimate of €3,000 to €5,000.

Lot 8 is an important satinwood and painted Carlton House desk with tooled leather inset top enveloped by a series of small drawers and cavetto lidded letter holders above a series of three frieze drawers draped with floral swags furnished with brass handles, raised on paterae headed square tapered legs, terminating on brass cup castors. It is 10 cm in height 60cm wide and 120cm deep. Estimate is €3,000 to €5,000.