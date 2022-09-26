Search

26 Sept 2022

Line-up announced for this year's Kilkenomics festival - Kilkenny Live

Line-up announced for this year's Kilkenomics festival - Kilkenny Live

Kilkenomics will take place from November 3 to 6

Reporter:

Mary Cody

26 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

After a pause of three years, the world’s first festival of economics and comedy returns to Kilkenny’s medieval city with a vibrant programme of discussions and debates on economics, finance, politics and culture hosted by comedians.

This year’s line up features former Greek Finance Minister, Yanis Varoufakis; ad man, Rory Sutherland; Black Swan author, Nassim Taleb; Isabella Kaminska; Ha-Joon Chang who’ll talk to Chef Ross Lewis about Edible Economics; former PIMCO boss, Paul McCulley; Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan; Carolina Alves; Taiwan expert Angelica Oung; Leah-Rose Downey; and Aditi Sahasrabuddhe among many others including festival co-founder, David McWilliams.

Comedians who will host the talks as well as the hit comedy description show, Jargon Busting, include Barry Murphy, Colm O’Regan, Fiona Frawley, Kevin McGahern, Kevin Gildea, Alison Spittle, Bill Badbody (Waterford Whispers News) and Paddy Cullivan and there’s a special show from Paul Howard who presents “Affluenza: Ross O’Carroll Kelly’s guide to Economics”. 

Topics under discussion at the event include: Crypto After the Crash; Ireland’s Next Government; The Irish Housing Crisis; The Economics of Russia’s War on Ukraine; Fantasy Finance Minister: How to Start a Country and Fund it; The Great British Break-Off - the UK After Brexit; Why Women Are Poorer Than Men; Qatar, Corruption and Cash - The Economics of Sport; Scorched Earth: The Economics of Climate Change; China's Path to Global Domination; and 40 more fascinating discussions with wit and levity included! 

Kilkenomics, which was founded in 2010, brings together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts and media commentators with some of our funniest, sharpest standup comedians: it’s been called “Davos with jokes” but it’s much more than that. The aim of Kilkenomics has always been to take economics out of the conference room and academia and make it accessible to ordinary people’s lives.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media