Plans for telecommunications tower in Kilkenny

Telecommunications structure (File Photo)
On Tower Ireland Limited have submitted a planning application to Kilkenny County Council seeking to erect a 24 metre telecommunications structure in Kilkenny City.
The proposed site for the development is Loughboy Industrial Estate on the Ring Road.
The development will consist, according to the plans, 'of a new 24 metres lattice telecommunications support structure with headframe carrying antennas, dishes, associated equipment, ground based equipment cabinets'.
All associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services are included in the plans.
A decision is due from Kilkenny County Council by November 16, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.