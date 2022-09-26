Middle Eastern travel agents discover Kilkenny

Luxury travel buyers from the Middle East visiting Mount Juliet, with Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland (third left); Siobhan O'Sullivan (fourth left) and Mark Dunne (third right), both Mount Juliet
Four luxury travel buyers from the Middle East have been exploring Kilkenny and Ireland – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The group’s action-packed itinerary included a visit to Mount Juliet Estate.
The travel professionals – all specialists in luxury travel – design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth Emiratis and Middle Eastern clients. The aim of the visit is to familiarise them with Ireland and its luxury tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.
“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of luxury travel buyers to visit Kilkenny and Ireland, to experience at first-hand some of our luxury tourism offering, including our boutique hotels and luxury resorts," says Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Middle East and Asia.
"Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”
