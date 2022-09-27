Substantial hotel for sale in Kilkenny

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Heather Court Hotel, Ballyragget, Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy present a golden opportunity to acquire a prime hospitality business in the heart of Ballyragget village.
The property is situated over basement level with three upper floors to provide a substantial hotel.
Internally, the property comprises a ground floor reception, bar and private function room which oozes charm and character.
The hotel does require full upgrading and refurbishment.
The first floor is arranged to provide a bar, function room and 16 en-suite bedrooms.
Total floor area extending to approximately 2,397.61 sq. m (25,809 sq. ft) situated on a site extending to approximately 0.089 hectares (0.22 acre).
The property is situated on the northern side of Ballyragget, Village Square, close to the junction with Moate Street.
ASKING PRICE: €750,000
Surrounding occupiers include a Dental Clinic, The Hogan Stand Public House, Fitzpatrick's Bar and numerous café/restaurants.
