Kilkenny trolley figures today: 38 waiting for beds in St Luke's Hospital

529 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. This includes 88 patients in Cork University Hospital, a new overcrowding record for that hospital.

At St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny the current trolley total is 30 and the ward total is 8, meaning 38 patients are waiting for beds in total.

The top five most overcrowded hospitals in the country include:

Cork University Hospital – 88 patients

University Hospital Limerick – 73 patients

University Hospital Galway – 42 patients

St. Luke’s Kilkenny – 38 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital – 31 patients



INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“Today is another worrying day in the Irish health service with over 529 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals. We are on a very dangerous path to unprecedented hospital overcrowding this winter and beyond.

“Budget 2023 needs to be ambitious when it comes to increasing capacity but also ensuring that beds are not just open in a vacuum and staffed adequately.

“Our daily trolley figures indicate a real problem all across the western seaboard and the Midwest. Nurses in these hospitals are incredibly burnt out and indicating that they are working in unsafe staffing situations before the worst of the winter has even hit.

“The INMO will now seek to engage with the relevant health and safety authorities such as the HSA and HIQA. We will be seeking that fire officers inspect areas with high overcrowding.

Commenting on the issue in Cork University Hospital, INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway said:

“The situation in Cork University Hospital is completely unworkable for our members who are currently trying to offer care in intolerable circumstances, with over 88 patients without a bed in the hospital today.

“The bed deficit that currently exists in both CUH and the community is completely unacceptable.

“There is no real or meaningful plan to support the CUH Emergency Department and its surrounds when it comes to increasing bed capacity in the months ahead. Urgent engagement is required to ensure that discharge facilities are available in the community.

“A bespoke taskforce is now needed to tackle the ongoing issues in Cork University Hospital. Our members in CUH will not tolerate another winter where they are exposed to excessive workloads which leads to excessive burnout.”