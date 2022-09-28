Fragments of Landscapes open at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

An exhibition of work by two KCAT artists is currently on display at St Luke's Hospital.

Fragments in Landscape is an exhibition of paintings from KCAT Open Studio artists Mary O'Drisceoil and Claire Mulcahy. Both artists have been attending KCAT Learning Department for a number of years where they created the paintings on show in the outpatient foyer in St. Luke's Hospital.

The exhibition was installed in August and will run till end of January.

On Friday last St. Luke's are hosting a celebratory evening for Fragments of Landscape exhibition.



Claire Mulcahy's paintings in exhibition is closely related to the changing rural landscape of the N76 route from Callan to Kilkenny and the changing urban landscape of the Brewhouse at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny City.



Mary Ó Drisceoil has an interest in interpreting the landscape and depicting the layers of paint and textures in the interior of old abandoned houses . Combining an interest in history and Art, the layers of colour and textures represent for her the layers of history, lives lived in long abandoned houses.



KCAT tutor, Rachel Burke said that both Claire and Mary worked extremely hard on this amazing body of work.

"KCAT are so proud of their Open Studio artists. This exhibition also celebrates a long lasting creative partnership with St. Luke's Hospital," she said.

