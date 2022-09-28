Search

29 Sept 2022

DCC Oil Ireland forecourts and depots in Kilkenny to rebrand to Certa

KILKENNY

Emo, Campus Oil, Jones Oil, CC Lubricants, Certa and Source Lubricants will now be known as Certa Depots in Castlecomer and Hebron Road are to rebrand in coming weeks

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

28 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

DCC Oil Ireland has announced that it has rebranded to Certa Ireland with all its consumer-facing brands to adopt the brand, Certa.

The new branding represents the growth of the company over the past three  decades and will see each of its six consumer brands, Emo, Campus Oil, Jones Oil, Certa, CC Lubricants and Source Lubricants fall under the same umbrella brand.

This will see all its operations in Kilkenny be rebranded with the new brand name in the coming weeks. As Ireland’s largest network of pay@pump forecourts, with 37 nationwide, the move will see 18 home heating depots nationwide be rebranded to Certa over the next number of weeks.

It is expected that the consolidated brand will provide an opportunity to deliver enhanced commercial performance through improved pricing power, a stronger distribution model, and a broadening of its customer base.

“Today is a very exciting day in the next step in the evolution of our business as we bring our 332 colleagues and six brands under the same umbrella," said Andrew Graham, MD Certa Ireland.

"While our brand is now nationwide, we look forward to continuing to engage with our customers locally and provide them with a more seamless service than ever before.

“We’ve been in business in County Kilkenny for years and we hope to maintain a level of performance to rival that of the county’s hurlers!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media