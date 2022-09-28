DCC Oil Ireland forecourts and depots in Kilkenny to rebrand to Certa

DCC Oil Ireland has announced that it has rebranded to Certa Ireland with all its consumer-facing brands to adopt the brand, Certa.

The new branding represents the growth of the company over the past three decades and will see each of its six consumer brands, Emo, Campus Oil, Jones Oil, Certa, CC Lubricants and Source Lubricants fall under the same umbrella brand.

This will see all its operations in Kilkenny be rebranded with the new brand name in the coming weeks. As Ireland’s largest network of pay@pump forecourts, with 37 nationwide, the move will see 18 home heating depots nationwide be rebranded to Certa over the next number of weeks.

It is expected that the consolidated brand will provide an opportunity to deliver enhanced commercial performance through improved pricing power, a stronger distribution model, and a broadening of its customer base.

“Today is a very exciting day in the next step in the evolution of our business as we bring our 332 colleagues and six brands under the same umbrella," said Andrew Graham, MD Certa Ireland.

"While our brand is now nationwide, we look forward to continuing to engage with our customers locally and provide them with a more seamless service than ever before.

“We’ve been in business in County Kilkenny for years and we hope to maintain a level of performance to rival that of the county’s hurlers!”