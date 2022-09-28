Netflix release date for My Father's Dragon by Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon

From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and Academy Award nominated director Nora Twomey, comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Director Nora Twomey said: "Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon & Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book. We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world."

The film will debut globally on Netflix on November 11, but before then it will also celebrate its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival on October 8.