Rise in theft from MPVs in Kilkenny

Thefts from vehicles have increased in the city and county according to the latest figures.
At Monday’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee a presentation was made to members on recent crime statistics.
Detective sergeant, Brian Sheeran said that to date this year there have been 55 thefts from MPVs in Kilkenny and 10 in Thomastown compared to 23 in Kilkenny and three in Thomastown in the same time period last year.
Det Sgt Sheeran said that a suspect is currently in custody on multiple theft charges following a garda operation.
Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Peter McConnon urged people to make sure that their vehicles are locked and to never leave valuables in vehicles. Anyone who sees suspicous activity should contact local gardaí.
