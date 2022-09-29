Tributes paid to popular Callan woman who died suddenly last weekend

The late Aoife Maher
Tributes have been paid to a popular young Kilkenny woman who died suddenly last Saturday.
Aoife Maher, from Mill Street, Callan Co. Kilkenny was pre-deceased by her sister Aisling.
Aoife is deeply regretted by her mother Tanya, step father Brendan; sisters Ciara, Emer and Olivia, her father James and step mother Sinead, the Webster and Douba families in Melbourne, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
CEO Eibhlin Gleeson, Cork Opera House described the Kilkenny woman as 'a star'.
"We at Cork Opera House were so sad to hear of Aoife's passing. She worked in our Box Office for many years and was such a vibrant, bright and wonderful presence. She was adored by her colleagues and by our patrons. She was always so incredibly kind to anyone she dealt with and really looked after people. She was a star. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all of Aoife's friends and family. May she Rest in Peace."
Funeral arrangements later.
