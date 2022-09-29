Overcrowding nightmare as 37 patients wait on a bed at St Luke's in Kilkenny

There are 37 patients waiting on a bed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today (Thursday).

Six people are on wards and 31 are on trolleys in the Emergency Department, according to figures from the INMO.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, has warned the overcrowding situation is heading towards an unprecedented winter.

“Today is another worrying day in the Irish health service with over 529 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals. We are on a very dangerous path to unprecedented hospital overcrowding this winter and beyond," she said.

She has called for capacity and staffing increases.

“Our daily trolley figures indicate a real problem all across the western seaboard and the midwest. Nurses in these hospitals are incredibly burnt out and indicating that they are working in unsafe staffing situations before the worst of the winter has even hit.

“The INMO will now seek to engage with the relevant health and safety authorities such as the HSA and HIQA. We will be seeking that fire officers inspect areas with high overcrowding."