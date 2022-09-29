Don’t keep cash at home, Kilkenny gardaí warn

People are being urged to use the banks, credit unions and post offices and not to leave large quantities of money at home.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that storing large amounts of cash at home is not advisable and may lead to targeting by criminals.

“Banks, post offices and credit unions are the best places for cash. Anyone seeking assistance or advice is urged to contact the Community Support Unit at Kilkenny Garda Station,” he said.

Councillor Joe Lyons raised the matter at Monday’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

“People are holding money at home because of the lack of banks,” he said adding that rural Ireland was being adversely affected by closure of bank branches.

“In Callan we had two banks and now we have one and it only offers some services. People are complaining that they are having to hold cash at home. We need to keep our banks open,” he said.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness also said that he was aware of ‘a lot of older people looking to keep more cash at home’.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne urged people to use local financial services:

“Banks are not readily available to everyone but post offices and credit unions are,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Brian Sheeran said that he was aware of ‘jugging’ where an elderly person was watched going to the bank and then their home was burgled.

Local gardaí were successful in making arrests and the matter is before the court.