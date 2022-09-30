Mayor of Kilkenny Launches National Breastfeeding Awareness Week in Kilkenny

Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr David FitzGerald has launched the National Breastfeeding Awareness in Kilkenny.

Cllr David FitzGerald has welcomed the local Kilkenny La Leche League into the Mayor's Parlour in support of the local initiative.

National Breastfeeding Awareness Week is where local groups and national health agencies and come together to share their efforts in the promoting of breastfeeding.

Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr David FitzGerald said:

"This week is of great importance to our next generation as Ireland has the lowest percentage of mothers breastfeeding in Europe. If Ireland is to increase the percentage increase this percentage to be on par with our European counterparts we need to promote, educate and hear the stories of pregnant and new mothers in our community. We need to ensure there is care and support for breastfeeding through support of midwives or community groups right through the mother’s journey, for as long as is necessary for breastfeeding to be successfully established and supported.’’

Cllr FitzGerald also paid tribute to the local La Leche leagues on their work.

National Breastfeeding Awareness Week takes place from October 1 to 7.

"Locally we are lucky to have an established La Leche league who not only promote breastfeeding but also are there in support for members. The La Leche League group epitomises the community spirit, where members join together in sharing knowledge and supporting one another through their journey of motherhood.’’