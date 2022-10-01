Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, October 1)

A bright day to start the month of October for many here in Kilkenny with a mix of sunshine and showers.
However, it may become cloudier later on in the day with the possibility of some rain for a time towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.
On Saturday night, any rain in southern coastal areas will clear to leave much of the country dry apart from a few showers in the north.
Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
