Kilkenny house prices rise 4% in three months – survey

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Kilkenny has risen by 4% to €262,500 in the last three months, according to the latest national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county, time taken to sell has risen by one week to an average of five this quarter, the Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Kilkenny agents are reporting that 35% of purchasers this quarter were first time buyers, with 40% of buyers coming from outside of the county.

Additionally, the data shows that BER A-rated homes are commanding a 12% premium over their C-rated equivalents.

In Kilkenny city, prices rose by 5.1% to €310,000 this quarter, with the average time taken to sell falling by one week to four weeks in total.

“Deliberation is creeping in, and people are currently taking their time and thinking a lot more about their choices,” said Michael Boyd of REA Boyd’s, Kilkenny.

Prices in Callan increased by 2.4% this quarter to €215,000, with time taken to sell increasing by one week to a total of five.

“We are seeing that there still is good demand in the market, despite the interest rate increase and inflation,” said Robbie Grace of REA Grace, Callan.

“There is good demand from outside the area, with people looking to relocate from Dublin.”

Nationally, the rate of house price inflation has halved in the past three months as rising costs cause home buyers to be more cautious.

The actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4% over the past three months to €290,630 – representing an annual increase of 10%.

This is a marked slowdown on the 2.9% quarterly increase recorded in the preceding three months, signalling a cooling of the frenetic demand in the marketplace.

And the index found that A rated homes are commanding a 12% premium over their C rated equivalents – a figure that rises to 16% in the capital as running costs become more important to home buyers.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Time taken to reach sale agreed rose to five weeks from four as REA agents nationwide reported a less frenzied approach to viewing and buying.

While the actual average selling price of three bedroomed homes in Dublin city is about to breach the €500,000 mark, the 0.8% quarterly rise to €497,500 is half that experienced in the previous three months.

58% of all purchasers in the past quarter were first-time buyers according to REA, a figure which rose to 76% in Dublin as people with mortgage approval look to get on the housing ladder.