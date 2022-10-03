Kilkenny bakery 'sweeps the sourdough category' at Blas na hÉireann 2022

Arán Bakery and Bistro won Supreme Champion of the Blas na hÉireann 2022 awards after winning gold for their spelt sourdough bread. Sweeping the sourdough category, Arán also won the bronze with their heritage sourdough and silver with their multi-seed sourdough. Arán won gold in the Pastries-Tart category with their citrus tart, and Best in County for Kilkenny. Hailed as being the Irish seal of approval Blas na hÉireann celebrates the very best in Irish food and drink, shining a spotlight on the talented producers dotted around the island.



Bart Pawlukojc said: "We have a huge amount of gratitude to the customers. We try, from the heart, to bring the best quality to them. To be recognised like this is wonderful. We are grateful to our team and our suppliers in Kilkenny and further afield who made this possible. It is an honour to be recognised along with all the candidates."



Nicole Server-Pawlukojc said: “That loaf of bread epitomises our entire approach at Arán — start with the very best and then add a little love and skill. We couldn’t be more delighted for the whole team — it’s a real boost for everyone.”



Arán Bakery and Bistro, Barrack Street, Kilkenny, was founded in 2019 by Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc who met while working in the world famous Noma in Copenhagen, fell in love and married. Arán is Nicole and Bart's creative outlet that allows them to make top-quality food accessible to everyone. Focusing on local, seasonal food they work with producers from Kilkenny, and Carlow to bring a delicious menu that changes daily. For the past 3 years Arán has adapted to challenges with creativity and a focus on consumer needs. This led them to open a second location just last year which houses their bakery and deli, and offers take away sweet and savoury baked goods.



Now in their 15th year, Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland. Over 3,000 products from every county of Ireland were entered into the competition in a broad range of food and drink categories as well as key awards such as Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.