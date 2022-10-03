HSE urges people in Kilkenny to get their flu vaccine

The HSE is now asking people in Kilkenny to get the flu vaccine.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) organisation launched its campaign yesterday.

Clinics for its own employees are running at venues across the South East this week and next.

The flu vaccine is free of charge to HSE staff and to recommended groups.

Yesterday also marked the rollout by the HSE of the adapted bivalent vaccines.

Three adapted bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been recommended for use for booster vaccination by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), following approval by the European Medicines Agency.

[Picture: HSE staff members pictured in the HSE Offices, Lacken, Kilkenny launching the roll out of the 2022 flu vaccine in the South East]

Those aged over 65 and all aged 12 and over with a weak immune system are invited for their next COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the SECH launch in Kilkenny, its Chief Officer Kate Killeen White said:

“As the weather becomes cooler and the nights become darker, all of our thoughts turn to how best we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the worst impacts of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that circulate at this time of year.

“The HSE's roll out of its winter vaccination programme will facilitate booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccines being administered at the same time in GPs and Pharmacies. We know that vaccines offer good protection from both COVID-19 and seasonal flu and I urge everyone eligible to avail of their opportunity as soon as possible.”

Dr. Catherine Lynch, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s Public Health Dept. in the South East, received her flu vaccine at today’s launch (a clinic at the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny)

“This winter, both the flu and COVID-19 viruses are expected to circulate," she said.

"It is very important that all those who are invited get both their free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster vaccines.

"Flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses but both can cause serious illness. That is why it is important that if you have had a COVID-19 vaccine, you should still get your free flu vaccine. Both Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available from participating GPs and Pharmacies and can be given at the same time."

From October 17, the children’s flu nasal spray vaccine will also be available free for all children aged 2 to 17 years from GPs and pharmacies.

The HSE will continue to be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

A multi-media advertising campaign encouraging all eligible groups to come forward for their recommended vaccines will be rolled out from this week on radio, press, TV, digital and social media.

Who should get the free flu vaccine?

This year the free flu vaccine is recommended for you if you are in one of these groups:

· Aged 65 or over

· A healthcare worker

· Children aged 2 – 17

· At any stage of pregnancy

· People with certain long term medical conditions that put them at increased risk from the complications of flu

Additional Flu Vaccine Information:

This year, there are 2 different types of flu vaccine being offered to different groups:

· Quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV) for at-risk groups including people who are 65 and over; are pregnant; are aged 18 to 64 and have a long term medical condition; or are a healthcare worker.

· Nasal spray flu vaccine for children aged 2 to 17 years.

There are 2 brands of QIV vaccine available this year:

· Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (split virion, inactivated) manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur

· Influvac Tetra manufactured by Mylan

For further information, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacy.