Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Tuesday, October 4)

File Photo
Today (Tuesday) will be another mostly cloudy day here in Kilkenny.
There will be patches of light rain in the morning and early afternoon, but some good dry spells will develop before a band of more persistent rain spreads from the south towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds.
Tuesday night will be wet with persistent or heavy rain extending to all areas.
There's a possibility that it will become windy later in the night.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.