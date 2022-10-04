Search

04 Oct 2022

Tributes paid to outgoing chair of Joint Policing Committee in Kilkenny

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne pictured with the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick who stepped down as chairman of the Joint Policing Committee at their meeting last month.
T

he outgoing chair said that it is ‘one of the committees that I have enjoyed the most’ and told members of the JPC that it has been ‘an honour and a privilege’ to serve as chair and cited the many successful initiatives that have taken place including Operation Storm, CitySafe, HomeSafe, ShopSafe and Project Connect.

Cllr Fitzpatrick thanked the council officials and executive, the gardaí and the members of the JPC for their support and added that the committee’s focus ‘has always been on policing in Kilkenny’.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne said that on behalf of An Garda Síochana he wanted to commend Cllr Fitzpatrick ‘for all the work he has done’ during his time as chairman.

“Pat has been an excellent ambassador for community safety and I want to thank him for all his help.”

Superintendent of Thomastown Garda Station, Anthony Farrell said that it was important ‘to acknowledge the contribution that Pat Fitzpatrick has made to the people of Kilkenny’.

Super Farrell described the role as ‘challenging and rewarding’ and said it was ‘all about making things better’ for the local community.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station praised Cllr Fitzpatrick for ‘his leadership, innovation and initiative’ and for being instrumental in the setting up of Project Connect which provided support to older people during the pandemic.

“It was your initiative and you brought it to the HSE and gardaí and together we rolled it out,” he said.
Super Hughes also commended Cllr Fitzpatrick for his involvement in the setting up of community garda clinics which have been widely welcomed.

“I wish you well for the future and continued success,” he added.

Acting CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Seán McKeown also said that he wanted to acknowledge the contribution that you have made.

“Your work has helped strengthen the excellent working relationship that we have with An Garda Síochana.”

Cllr Andrew McGuinness praised Cllr Fitzpatrick for his trojan work and Cllr John Brennan also congratulated him ‘on doing a fantastic job’ while Cllr Tomás Breathnach also wished him well in the future.

The incoming chair of the JPC is Cllr Martin Brett who was proposed by Cllr Pat Dunphy and seconded by Cllr Andrew McGuinness.

