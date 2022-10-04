Search

04 Oct 2022

CycleConnects opens public consultation on Kilkenny cycle routes

Ireland's Cycle Network invites public input on plans for cycle routes for Kilkenny City and for rural cycling

CycleConnects opens public consultation on Kilkenny cycle routes

A map of the proposed cycle routes for Kilkenny City and another for Kilkenny to Abbeyleix

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

04 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Kilkenny citizens are being invited to have their say on two plans for connected cycle routes proposed for Kilkenny City and another for rural cycling. The public consultation is now open to make submissions for 22 counties including Kilkenny.


Cllr Maria Dollard has welcomed the public consultation stating: “At last people will see a coherent map for cycle routes that are safe, thought out and planned for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Of particular interest to people will be a new proposed route between Kilkenny City and Abbeyleix. This would be a perfect complement to the Dunmore Biodiversity Park currently being developed by Kilkenny County Council.”


CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places. Proposals for cycling links in Kilkenny City, connections between towns and villages in rural Kilkenny are currently mapped and available to view online. The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways and a new proposed greenway route between Kilkenny City and Abbeyleix.


The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area (Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin). Together these plans will create an overall comprehensive cycle network for Ireland.


The proposals for each county can be accessed by visiting https://consult.nationaltransport.ie/en

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media