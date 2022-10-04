CycleConnects opens public consultation on Kilkenny cycle routes

Kilkenny citizens are being invited to have their say on two plans for connected cycle routes proposed for Kilkenny City and another for rural cycling. The public consultation is now open to make submissions for 22 counties including Kilkenny.



Cllr Maria Dollard has welcomed the public consultation stating: “At last people will see a coherent map for cycle routes that are safe, thought out and planned for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Of particular interest to people will be a new proposed route between Kilkenny City and Abbeyleix. This would be a perfect complement to the Dunmore Biodiversity Park currently being developed by Kilkenny County Council.”



CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places. Proposals for cycling links in Kilkenny City, connections between towns and villages in rural Kilkenny are currently mapped and available to view online. The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways and a new proposed greenway route between Kilkenny City and Abbeyleix.



The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area (Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin). Together these plans will create an overall comprehensive cycle network for Ireland.



The proposals for each county can be accessed by visiting https://consult.nationaltransport.ie/en