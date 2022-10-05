Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Wednesday, October 5)

File Photo
This morning (Wednesday), rain will clear southeastwards.
Sunshine and blustery showers will follow for the rest of the day.
Some may be heavy and even possibly thundery with fresh, gusty northwesterly winds.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
Tonight will continue blustery with further heavy showers.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
