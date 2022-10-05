Councillor 'amazed' there haven't been reports of burst tyres at Kilkenny level crossing

Cllr Eamon Aylward has asked Kilkenny County Council to make CIE aware of a potentially harzardous issue at a level crossing in South Kilkenny.
The comments were made at this months meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.
His concerns were directed at the level crossing on the R704 coming out from Mullinavat towards New Ross.
Cllr Aylward stated that parts of the crossing at ground level are very exposed and that he is 'amazed there haven't been reports of burst tyres'.
"This was looked at by CIE around twelve months ago but the issue keeps coming up," he added.
Cllr Fidelis Doherty expressed her concern that the crossing is in such close proximity to 'huge infrastructure' (the M9 motorway).
"It's surprising that these issues remain," she said.
Kilkenny County Council's Stan Cullen said he will once again raise the issue with CIE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.