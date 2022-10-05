Stunning luxury home hits the market in Kilkenny - take a tour inside!

Caney Lodge is a modern 4-bedroom family home offering luxury living in a riverside setting on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Built in a period style in 2008 by renowned architect Nicky Fewer of Fewer Harrington & Partners, it was designed in keeping with the architecture typical of the charming village of Talbots Inch.

It is a superior family home in a highly desirable location. The house provides luxurious entertaining space and is most suitable for spacious, comfortable, modern family living.

An impressive entrance features limestone steps and paving, with double doors opening into a grand entrance hall with an oak staircase as its centrepiece, offering access to the main reception rooms of the house.

The view of the garden terrace is very welcoming from this point. From the hall, double doors lead into the formal living space featuring an open marble fireplace with double doors leading to the garden terrace from here archway to formal dining room, with Kilkenny marble open fireplace.

The stunning kitchen was designed by Andrew Ryan Kitchens and includes an electric Aga, Neff appliances, a gorgeous box bay window and double sliding doors lead out to the garden terrace.

The dining room and family room are directly off the kitchen and compliment the room perfectly.

The boot room and fully fitted utility space are a must for the modern buyer.

The family room off the kitchen is a fantastic hideaway that benefits from a solid fuel stove, ideal for winter nights and the double doors to the garden make it a room that can be enjoyed year-round.

In today's new working-from-home world, the office is a welcome addition and comes with a private terrace for enjoying a morning coffee.

This room is also ideal for a ground floor bedroom space for guests.

Upstairs, there are 3 bright and spacious bedrooms, all en-suite, with the two main bedrooms opening out onto a rear balcony overlooking a sunny south aspect, a private oasis of calm.

The attic is converted, accessed by a stairs and is used by the family on a daily basis.

External features exude the characteristics in the adjoining Arts & Crafts nature of Talbots Inch village including pitched roofing, redbrick details, fine pebble dash, curved brow of roof with natural blue / black slate, fine detail in window designs with limestone sills.

Internal features include custom ironmongery and panelling with dado rail throughout.

The accommodation extends to about 5,400 sq ft of well organised accommodation over 2.5 floors.

There is a useful garden shed that is wired for electricity on the grounds and a dog run for the family pet.

Built in a mature woodland, the property is surrounded by beautiful timber stands and wildflowers throughout the year.

The red-brick pillared entrance leads to a driveway that meanders through the mature woodland opening up into a clearing with the house on the left and the River Nore on the right.

There is a private south / southwest facing rear garden, with large, terraced area surrounded by shrubs, an ideal position for al-fresco dining.

The lawn to the rear is very well cared for and importantly, low maintenance.

ASKING PRICE: €1,495,000

Viewing strictly by appointment with Savills Country Agency.