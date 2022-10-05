Gardaí targeting organised crime seize van near Kilkenny border

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol yesterday in the Ballylinan area stopped three occupants of a rental vehicle who were observed acting suspiciously.
The driver provided false details to Gardaí when stopped and was arrested.
Court proceedings have commenced.
The vehicle was also seized.
Laois Roads Policing Unit have stated that they will continue to disrupt and deny criminals the use of our road networks as part of Operation Thor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.