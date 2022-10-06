Search

06 Oct 2022

Children's free flu vaccine for winter 2022 now available in Kilkenny

Children aged between two and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies

Winter flu vaccine

Children aged between two and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

06 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Children and young people aged between two and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies.


While most children who get the flu have mild symptoms, those with chronic health conditions are at risk of serious complications from flu. The flu vaccine helps to protect children against illness and flu


In some children, flu can lead to serious problems such as:

pneumonia

bronchitis

inflammation of the brain (encephalitis)

Children with these complications may need hospital treatment. Some may need intensive care. In the last 10 years in Ireland, almost 5,000 children were admitted to hospital with complications of flu. Almost 200 children had treatment in intensive care and 40 children died.


Children can catch and spread the winter virus easily. The children's flu vaccine can help to prevent the spread of flu in schools and at home. This keeps everyone in the family and the community safe.


Type of vaccine for children

Children will get a nasal spray vaccine. It's called the live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) nasal spray vaccine. It's known by the brand name Fluenz Tetra and manufactured by AstraZeneca AB. This flu vaccine is approved for children aged two to 17 years.


If your child has been told they cannot have the nasal flu vaccine, talk to your GP or pharmacist about them getting the vaccine as an injection. If your child is under two years and at risk of complications from flu, they can get a different type of flu vaccine by injection instead of the nasal spray.


Most children only need one dose of the vaccine each flu season. Some children aged two to eight years with chronic health conditions may need two doses if they have never had the flu vaccine before. Your GP or pharmacist will know if they need two doses. The doses are given four weeks apart.

How the nasal flu vaccine is given

The vaccine is given as a spray in each nostril. It is not painful and is absorbed quickly. If your child sneezes or blows their nose after vaccination, the vaccine dose does not need to be repeated. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to work.


All vaccines are tested to make sure they will not harm you or your child. The nasal flu vaccine is very safe and has been given to millions of children around the world.


It's safe for children to get the nasal flu vaccine at the same time, before, or after any of the vaccines that may be offered to them. This includes their school vaccines or COVID-19 vaccines.


Side effects

Your child might have some mild side effects after their vaccine. Some of the side effects can be similar to flu. But they will not get the flu from the nasal flu vaccine. Serious side effects such as a severe allergic reaction are rare.


The most common side effects are mild and include:

headache

runny or blocked nose

muscle aches

tiredness

loss of appetite


Some children get a fever (high temperature) after the vaccine. It is usually mild and goes away on its own.


If your child has a headache, you can give them paracetamol or ibuprofen. These side effects should go away in a day or two.


Generally, flu vaccines reduce the risk of infection by 40% to 60%.The nasal spray flu vaccine does not protect your child from COVID-19.Children can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine.

For more inforamtion visit https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/childrens-flu-vaccine/

