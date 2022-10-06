Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Thursday, October 6)

Today (Thursday) will be a breezy and a showery day in Kilkenny.
Scattered showers will turn more frequent by afternoon, and some will be heavy.
Quite cloudy with the best of any sunny spells later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Clear spells and scattered showers to start the night.
A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places.
Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.