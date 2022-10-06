Green light for telecoms tower in Kilkenny village

Telecoms tower (File Photo)
A planning application has been approved to erect a telecommunications tower at Kilmoganny, County Kilkenny.
Vantage Towers Limited submitted the plans for a 30m lattice telecommunications structure.
The structure will house antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications.
The application was received by Kilkenny County Council on August 10, 2022.
It was approved, subject to eight conditions, on October 3, 2022.
