07 Oct 2022

Large increase in number of Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny

Large increase in number of Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny in recent weeks

Christopher Dunne

07 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

There has been a 40% increase in the number of Ukrainian arrivals into County Kilkenny in recent weeks, the latest CSO data shows.

Between August 7 and September 25, the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to the county grew from 731 to 1,027.

The Kilkenny City Municipal District is now home to the majority of Ukrainian refugees - 730.

There were also 129 refugees recorded in the Callan-Thomastown Municipal District, 119 in the Castlecomer Municipal District and 49 in the Piltown Municipal District.

Women aged 20 and over account for 46% of all national arrivals (54,771) to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) make up for 35% of arrivals. 

The highest percentage of those arriving (35% or 19,121 individuals) were categorised as 'one parent with children' under the broad relationship classification headings used. Note that spouses/partners may have stayed in Ukraine.

As of 25 September 2022, 67% of the arrivals attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services.

English language proficiency was noted as being a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 19,589 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 14,209 had recorded previous occupations, with Professionals being the largest group at 32%. 

Of the 13,878 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 67% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

