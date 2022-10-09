Search

09 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Plans for large solar farm in Kilkenny

Solar farm

Solar farm (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

09 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A planning application for a large solar farm and storage park has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.

Elgin Energy Services Limited have submitted plans for future construction at a site in Brownstown, County Kilkenny.

The proposed solar farm will consist of 'linear arrays of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on steel supported structures with associated cabling and ducting (including underground cable connection to the proposed on-site 110kV substation)'.

The plans also seek permission for fifty inverter substations, a storage park (including fifty-five containers with cells and fifteen containers with PCS and inverters).

Permission for perimeter fencing; six palisade double security gates, three temporary construction storage areas; two steel storage containers, twenty-five turning bays and on-site pole mounted CCTV cameras at 60 locations is also sought.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared for this development and submitted as part of the planning application.

The application was received on September 29, 2022.

A decision is due by November 23, 2022.

