Cllr Eamon Aylward (File Photo)
Kilkenny 'has been shafted' by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) as the only county in the region without a South-East Technological University (SETU) campus, according to Cllr Eamon Aylward.
Cllr Aylward made the remark at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.
At the meeting, councillors heard how the South Kilkenny region appeared to be lagging behind other regions in terms of population growth and numbers of large scale businesses.
"We need a (SETU) campus in Kilkenny," Cllr Aylward said.
Aylward further emphasised that a Kilkenny campus must form part of the strategic plan for SETU moving forward.
Earlier this year, the then Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne confirmed that talks would take place in an effort to establish a South East Technological University (SETU) student campus in Kilkenny.
Despite this, there have been no further clear indications of any plans to establish a dedicated student campus here.
