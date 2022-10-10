Book of Condolences to open in Kilkenny's City Hall for victims of Creeslough tragedy

Kilkenny's City Hall
A Book of Condolences will be opened at City Hall in Kilkenny as a mark of respect for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.
The book will be in place from 10am this morning (Monday).
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all who lost the lives and injured," the Mayor said.
As a mark of respect for the victims of the #Creeslough tragedy, a book of condolence will open at 10am Monday in #Kilkenny Townhall. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all who lost the lives and injured. @kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews— David FitzGerald (@davidfitzg) October 9, 2022
