10 Oct 2022

Free CPR and defibrillator training events to be held in Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

10 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

World 'Restart a Heart' day for 2022 falls on Sunday, October 16 and the aim of the day is to raise awareness and increase bystander cardio-pulmonary-resuscitation (CPR) and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

This year, the three Community First Responder (CFR) teams currently operating within County Kilkenny (Callan CFR, Johnstown, Crosspatrick and Galmoy CFR) will join forces with Kilkenny City CFR to provide demonstrations, give assistance to those trying CPR on a manikin or using a trainer AED, and to answer any questions you may have.

So, if you’ve never learned how to do CPR; you’re anxious over using an AED or you just want to brush up on the skills you’ve already learned, come along to the Kilkenny Town Hall on Sunday, October 16 2022 between 1pm and 5pm and practice CPR on a manikin.

Let one of the team show you how to 'Restart a Heart'.

More than 70% of cardiac arrests are out of hospital, in your home, on the street or at even work.

It’s vital everyone knows how to perform effective CPR and how to use an AED.

Acting fast could save a colleague, family or friends life and knowing how to use an AED and using it quickly can
dramatically increases a person’s chance of survival.

By recognising a cardiac arrest early, starting CPR immediately and using an AED as soon as possible, you can double or triple the person’s chances of survival.

These teams believe that the more people that learn to perform CPR, use an AED and are comfortable in using these skills in an emergency situation, the better it will be for everyone.

If you would like to find out more about the Community First Responders program or how you can volunteer in your local area, log onto 'www.becomeacfr.ie' or come by chat to one of the teams on the day.

