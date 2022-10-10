Drop-in session on Loughmacask Masterplan to take place today in Kilkenny

Masterplan area outlined in red
A drop-in information session on the proposed Loughmacask Masterplan will be held in Kilkenny later today.
The event will take place in St. Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, 22-28 Butt's Green, Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 X72P.
It will run from 5pm-7pm.
The purpose of the information session is to provide an opportunity for the public to view the Draft Plan and speak with a member of the planning team to clarify and issues in advance of making submissions.
All are welcome, no appointment is necessary.
