Number of people waiting for a bed in Kilkenny hospital surges again

There has been another surge of patients waiting on beds at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.
Last Monday, there were 42 patients on trolleys in the hospital, a weekly high.
Figures declined substantially to single figures as the weekend neared but this Monday the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation (INMO) have recorded 28 patients on trolleys at the local hospital.
22 of these patients are located in the Emergency Department with the remaining 6 located on other wards.
Last month, the INMO warned that 'we are on a path to a catastrophic winter in our hospitals'.
