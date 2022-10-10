Works on major road into Kilkenny to continue until Thursday - commuters beware!

Works on the N78 Castlecomer Road between Hennebry's Cross Roundabout and Castlecomer are set to continue from Monday to Thursday of this week (October 10-13) from 9am to 7pm.
This is to facilitate road improvement.
N78 traffic will be diverted via the N77 and R694 through Ballyragget.
Local access will be maintained.
Please note these works are weather dependent.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.