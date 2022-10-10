Woman punched in face in alleged attack in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an allegation of assault on Poyntz Lane earlier this month.
The attack is alleged to have occurred between 1pm and 2pm.
A woman alleges she was punched in the face and kicked in the ribs by another woman who was not known to her.
The incident occurred gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and might have information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
