Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Tuesday, October 11)

Today will be a cloudy day in Kilkenny but mainly dry with a chance of some sunny or bright periods.
There is also the chance of a few isolated spots of drizzle.
Light or moderate southwest winds.
Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.
Breezy and overcast overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country.
Moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds strong for a time in coastal areas.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
