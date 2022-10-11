Online book of condolences for Creeslough tragedy victims opened by Kilkenny cathaoirleach

An online Book of Condolences has been opened for the citizens of Kilkenny to extend their sympathies to the families of victims and the community of Creeslough, Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick has opened on behalf of the elected members of Kilkenny County Council extends his deepest sympathies to the families and community of Creeslough during this very sad and tragic time.

"It has been a tragic weekend for the people of Creeslough, Donegal and for the whole of Ireland. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have suffered such a tragic loss and with the community of Creeslough," he said.

"On behalf of the people of Kilkenny City and county, I extend my condolences to all and commend the emergency services and those volunteers who worked so hard over the weekend in the rescue operation."

Meanwhile, yesterday, Mayor David Fitzgerald also opened a book of condolences, which will be in situ at City Hall for the next few days.

People can contribute to the Book of Condolences online through the Council's website at kilkennycoco.ie until Monday, October 17, 2022. All messages in the book will be printed and presented to the Creeslough community.