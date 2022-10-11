Landmark Kilkenny pub set to re-open

Sean Byrnes at James Green
One of Kilkenny's most iconic pubs is set to re-open over the coming weeks under new management.
Sean Byrnes on James Green will once again open it's doors and offer hospitality to the local community seven days a week.
The premises will be run by well-known publican, Tommy Hackett who is from the neighbourhood.
"I am very excited about getting the pub back open. We have done some refurbishment works and the snug will know re-open as part of the premises. We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers, new and old," he said.
