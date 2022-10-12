Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Wednesday, October 12)

Any lingering rain or drizzle should clear this morning in Kilkenny.
Long dry periods will develop along with some bright or sunny spells.
Maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.
Dry for many northern areas early on Wednesday night and turning quite chilly.
There could be showery outbreaks of rain, and this rain will extend nationwide during the course of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in northern counties, 9 to 12 degrees in the south.
