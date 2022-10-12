Search

12 Oct 2022

Luxury resort in Kilkenny now hiring staff for a wide range of jobs

Kilkenny luxury resort now hiring for a number of roles

Christopher Dunne

12 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny is one of Ireland's leading country estates with luxurious accommodations, an incredible golf course and excellent cuisine.

The luxury estate is now hiring for a number of roles across its diverse range of services, see below:

Wedding and Events Manager - seeking a passionate and experienced individual to join their team on the position of Wedding & Events Manager.

Bar Manager - Mount Juliet Estate are currently looking for an experienced Bar Manager to join their team.

Receptionist - Reporting to the Front Office Manager, the role of the front office associate is to welcome guests as they arrive at the hotel.

Accommodation Assistant - Mount Juliet Estate are currently looking for experienced housekeeping staff to join their growing accommodation team.

Fitness Instructor/Health Club Attendant - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for a vigilant and hard working fitness instructor/healthclub attendant who communicates well and is available full-time. 

School Hours Food & Beverage Assistant - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for experienced Food & Beverage Assistants to join the team - The ideal candidate must have a minimum of one year's experience.

Bartender - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for experienced mixologists/bartenders to join the their Food & Beverage team. Minimum one year experience.

Monday to Friday Restaurant Servers - The main purpose of this role will be the delivery of 5* service across Mount Juliet Estate food and beverage outlets.

If any of these jobs pique your interest, check out all the details on 'jobs.ie'.

