Container depot plus eight new electric vehicle charging points planned for Kilkenny

Plans seeking to construct a large storage container depot on the outskirts of the city have been submitted to Kilkenny County Council.
Also sought in the application is permission for 8 new EV parking spaces, together with associated site works.
The proposed depot seeks to accommodate 338 containers on a permeable hardstanding surface.
The location of the site is Leggetsrath West, Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny.
Oxley Electrical and Security Ltd. submitted the application on October 7, 2022.
A decision is due from the local authority on December 1, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.