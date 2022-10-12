The reason why Ukraine families in Laois were moved on to Kilkenny

In late September, a group of Ukrainian families were forced to leave their temporary Laois homes.

In all, eight families who came to Ireland to escape the war by Russia, were requested to pack up and move to other temporary accommodation in Kilkenny.

They were only given less than two days notice by the Department of Children, a move that "shocked and horrified" Laois Integration Network.

The families vacated houses that had been bought and furnished for another group of non-nationals seeking refuge in Ireland, Direct Provision residents.

The Dídean chairman is Mountrath based businessman Ed Dunne. He formed Dídean housing body in 2019 to offer an alternative to Direct Provision centres which house people seeking refugee status in Ireland.

Mr Dunne confirmed the detail to the Leinster Express/Laois Live.

He said he cannot comment on the situation of the Ukraine families forced to leave the houses so suddenly, including children leaving schools and parents leaving jobs. They are offered shared accommodation in Kilkenny as an only option.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to comment on the move of residents to Kilkenny given our contractual obligations, specifically clauses re confidentiality.

"Dídean has no control over the moving on of residents other than the provision of social care supports aimed at helping them seek independent accommodation," the chairman said.