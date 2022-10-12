Sadness as much-loved Kilkenny shopkeeper passes away

The Late Jack Heaslip
There is deep sadness to be felt in Kilkenny this week following the recent passing of much-loved shopkeeper Jack Heaslip.
Jack (O'Connell Street, Ennis & late of Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny) died peacefully, at his home, in his 97th year.
He is predeceased by his wife Eilis and granddaughter Gilly.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends, including his loving children Therese, Seán, Francis and Rosalie, in-laws Kevin, Margaret, Pat and Marie, adored grandchildren Miriam, Niamh, Colin, Caitriona, Cian, Caoimhín, Aaron, Eadaoin, Alan and Jack, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, on Wednesday (October 12th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Thursday (October 13th) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis.
Family flowers only, please.
