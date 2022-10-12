Warning issued over garda impersonators in Kilkenny

File Photo
A rural area in County Kilkenny has sent out a community alert warning local residents about an alarming criminal activity.
On Saturday, October 8, the occupants of a car in the area were allegedly 'impersonating gardaí'.
If anybody spots further suspicious activity in Windgap or around County Kilkenny, they are asked to report it to their local garda station.
According to the 2005 Garda Síochána Act, a person is guilty of an offence if he or she impersonates a member of the Garda Síochána, or makes any statement or does any act calculated falsely to suggest that he or she is such a member.
A person guilty of the offence is liable on summary conviction, to a fine of up to €3,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both, or on conviction on indictment, to a fine of up to €50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both.
