Kilkenny restaurant forced to close due to rising costs

A recently established and popular restaurant in Kilkenny city has been forced into closure due to 'rising costs'.

Canal Square restaurant announced their decision with a 'heavy heart', according to a recent statement.

"We have had a fantastic year where we have really enjoyed meeting and serving new friends and customers," they said.

"Despite our best efforts, the rising costs have made it impossible for us to remain open and so our last day will be this Friday, October 14.

"We wish to thank all our customers, fantastic staff and the local Kilkenny community for all the support over the last year.

"From the whole team in Canal Square, we wish you the very best in the future."

Canal Square started as an exciting new project from top chef Cormac Rowe.

Cormac is no stranger to Kilkenny, having spent 11 years in Mount Juliet as executive head chef of the Lady Helen Restaurant, winning a Michelin star in 2014.

For the past 20 years, Cormac has pursued his passion to create good quality, tasty food, that people will enjoy.

Starting out in the famous Park Hotel in Kenmare, to Mount Juliet, Kilkenny, foreign shores took him to the Middle East, and then back to Haddington House in Dublin – but he knew his heart belonged in the Marble City.

Kilkenny finally managed to draw him back and allow him to realise his dream – to open his own space where he could share his love of good food with the county that treated him so well over the years.

Unfortunately, this dream has now suffered a major setback.